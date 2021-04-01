Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lighting Science Group stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Lighting Science Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.99.

Get Lighting Science Group alerts:

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lighting Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lighting Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.