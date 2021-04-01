Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lighting Science Group stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Lighting Science Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.99.
Lighting Science Group Company Profile
