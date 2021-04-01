Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $949,814.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $949,814.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00344091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

