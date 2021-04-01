Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 1,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

