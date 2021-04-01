Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 4.3%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. 3,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 420,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

