Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Lindsay worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $173.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

