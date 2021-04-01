Linear One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.39 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Linear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $480.93 million and $48.39 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00636969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,473,595,662 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

