LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Update

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LINUF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. LiNiu Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

