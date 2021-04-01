Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $$23.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

