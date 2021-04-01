LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 42.9% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. LiquidApps has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $20,988.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.