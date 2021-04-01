Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $870,422.90 and approximately $66,268.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

