Lisk (LSK) Trading 54.1% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $810.85 million and approximately $85.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00010713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,601,040 coins and its circulating supply is 127,665,802 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

