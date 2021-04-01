Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Cut by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $264.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

