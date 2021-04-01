Livenodes 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001624 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.