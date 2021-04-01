LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of LiveRamp worth $41,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RAMP opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.