LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS LKAI remained flat at $$0.17 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. LKA Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

