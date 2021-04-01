LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
OTCMKTS LKAI remained flat at $$0.17 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. LKA Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About LKA Gold
