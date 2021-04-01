Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.35

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 2760015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.