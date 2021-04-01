Lobstex Price Up 12.1% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.26 million and $330,504.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001209 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,642,413 coins and its circulating supply is 21,642,401 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

