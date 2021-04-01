Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $371.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,890. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

