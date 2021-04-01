LockTrip Market Cap Tops $101.87 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $6.81 or 0.00011609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $101.87 million and $522,364.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

