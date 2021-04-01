Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,156.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.95 or 0.03299648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00345662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.14 or 0.00935057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00429638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00376425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00276001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

