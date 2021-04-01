Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

