Lookers (LON:LOOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.00

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 502450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £210.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.18.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

