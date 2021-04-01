Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $207.00 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $207.00 million and approximately $46.22 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.