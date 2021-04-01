Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00797030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028538 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

