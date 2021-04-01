Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 918,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,438. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

