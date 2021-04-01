Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

