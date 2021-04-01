LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,209. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.