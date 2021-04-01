LPL Financial LLC Acquires 26,760 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 149,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99,622 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

