LPL Financial LLC Acquires 33,118 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of PG&E by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $73,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.71 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

