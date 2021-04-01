LPL Financial LLC Purchases 21,504 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of YETI worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in YETI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in YETI by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $72.21 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

