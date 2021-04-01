LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

