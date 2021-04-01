LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Cap of $234.57 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $234.57 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,543 coins and its circulating supply is 280,343,264 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

