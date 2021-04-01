Lua Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.25 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Lua Token has a market cap of $9.25 million and $244,289.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Token has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Lua Token’s total supply is 206,700,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,112,540 tokens. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

