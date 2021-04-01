Lua Token Price Tops $0.15 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Lua Token has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Lua Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $10.12 million and $316,010.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Lua Token Token Profile

Lua Token’s total supply is 206,706,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,164,026 tokens. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

Buying and Selling Lua Token

