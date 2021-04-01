Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $372,000.

LU stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.