Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.69.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $306.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.78. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

