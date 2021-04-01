Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,584 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $80,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.