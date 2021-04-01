Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $394.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

LULU stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.36. 14,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

