Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

LL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 14,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $751.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

