Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$13.07. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 1,581,773 shares changing hands.

LUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 56.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

