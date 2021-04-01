Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Cap of $822,294.39

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $822,294.39 and $42,941.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

