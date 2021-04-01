LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raises Dividend to $2.03 Per Share

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.0272 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

