Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Lyft stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $84,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

