LYNC Network (LYNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,374.00

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded up 168% against the US dollar. One LYNC Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $56,374.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

LYNC Network Token Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,000 tokens. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

