M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.31

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.31 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 60.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

