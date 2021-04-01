Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

MACF traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.28). 339,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.73. The company has a market cap of £154.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

