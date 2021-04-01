Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.
MACF traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.28). 339,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.73. The company has a market cap of £154.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Macfarlane Group
