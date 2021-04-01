MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of MacroGenics worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

