MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.32

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.32 and traded as low as C$17.97. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$18.92, with a volume of 240,376 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.29.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

