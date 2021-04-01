Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $41.61

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $43.64. Magnite shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 25,986 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,742. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $7,568,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $6,379,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

