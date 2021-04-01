Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,734 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

